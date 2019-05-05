Tenable (TENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 1,115,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -22.16. Tenable has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $663,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $664,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,513 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,509. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $35,775,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $8,934,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

