Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.00. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $478,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,430,127 over the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 88,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 115,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.