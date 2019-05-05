Target Co. (TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Swedbank

Swedbank trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 384,026 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Target were worth $157,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.8% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/target-co-tgt-holdings-trimmed-by-swedbank.html.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.