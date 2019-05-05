Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRGP opened at $39.87 on Friday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.35 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

