T2 Biosystems’ (TTOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 254.61% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our OW rating and 12-month PT of $10 on shares of TTOO. T2 reported 1Q19 product revenue of $1.3MM (+25% y/y), beating our estimate and VisibleAlpha consensus estimates by $0.3MM. Total 1Q19 revenue beat FactSet consensus and the top-end of management’s 1Q19 revenue guide. T2 closed on 11 T2Dx contracts during the quarter, above guidance of 8-10. Management reiterated 2019 revenue guidance and provided 2Q product revenue expectations of +35% growth at the midpoint. We are positive on the momentum of T2’s start to the year, and we continue to think that 2H19 will be pivotal for consumable revenue acceleration and consequently the shares.””

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTOO. ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.77. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 238.59% and a negative net margin of 535.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $27,330.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

