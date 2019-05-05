Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $547,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $214,150.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,848.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,218 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 176,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,513. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

