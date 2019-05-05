Symons Capital Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $8,809,000. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $3,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.25.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Beverage news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

