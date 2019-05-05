Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 5.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hershey by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hershey by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $126.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $164,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 360,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $44,400,409.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,639,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,018,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,893 shares of company stock valued at $49,949,310 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/symons-capital-management-inc-sells-4270-shares-of-hershey-co-hsy.html.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.