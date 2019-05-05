Surveys: China factory Action grew in April

Two surveys show factory activity climbed amid a deal war with Washington but below the last month’s rate in April.

The studies released Tuesday an industry group and with a company magazine showed activity above the level that suggests action is expanding.

The statistics added to hints the financial recession of China may be bottoming out. But analysts cautioned that the world market faces stress amid its trade fight with Washington and consumer demand abroad and at home.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index released by the magazine Caixin dropped to 50.2 on a 100-point scale from March’s 50.8.