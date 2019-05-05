Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $161,864.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00011908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $161,864.00 and approximately $4,592.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.62 or 0.09194790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001502 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,658 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

