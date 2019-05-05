Super Game Chain (SGCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,343.00

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Super Game Chain has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Super Game Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Game Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00396774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00937650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00161719 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Super Game Chain is medium.com/@supergamechain . The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Super Game Chain is www.sgchain.io

Buying and Selling Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Game Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

