SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stake Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter worth $30,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,395,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $419,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,488 shares of company stock worth $3,980,771 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STI stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

STI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

