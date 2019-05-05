SunTrust Banks Comments on South State Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. SunTrust Banks has a “In-Line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. 146,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,677. South State has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. South State had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

In related news, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $280,276.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,232 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,657,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in South State by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 197,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in South State by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

