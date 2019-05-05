SunCoke Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 676,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,268. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 57.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 380,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

