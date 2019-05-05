Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $43.20 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/strs-ohio-cuts-position-in-monarch-casino-resort-inc-mcri.html.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.