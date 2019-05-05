Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $314,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $161,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after purchasing an additional 328,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $95.39 and a one year high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.90.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,370.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $3,197,401.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/steward-partners-investment-advisory-llc-has-1-16-million-holdings-in-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu.html.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.