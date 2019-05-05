Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 1 year low of $1,050.00 and a 1 year high of $1,260.00.

