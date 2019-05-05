Steven Bangert Sells 10,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

