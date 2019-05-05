Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.27. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $231.13 and a 12-month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.08, for a total transaction of $3,586,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at $76,839,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,040 shares of company stock worth $27,451,754. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $291.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/sterling-investment-advisors-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.