Stelco (STLC) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stelco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.76 on Thursday, hitting C$14.96. 307,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.03. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

