STAAR Surgical (STAA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 3,175,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 2.02. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.41.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $121,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,894.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $655,538 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 903.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

