SPS Commerce (SPSC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.58.

Shares of SPSC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 153,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,522. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $901,068.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,863.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $396,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,629 shares of company stock worth $6,738,399 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 378.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

