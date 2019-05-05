Somerville Kurt F Has $4.27 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Somerville Kurt F increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,566,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,345,000 after buying an additional 45,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 889.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 70.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 228,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.46.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/somerville-kurt-f-has-4-27-million-position-in-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.