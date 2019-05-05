Skeincoin (SKC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Skeincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skeincoin has a total market cap of $409,972.00 and $2.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skeincoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,795.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.02829354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.05083086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.01317676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.01142853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00099259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.01035198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00320917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

SKC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,689,327 coins and its circulating supply is 13,601,218 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

