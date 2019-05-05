Sixt SE (SIX2) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($133.72).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ETR:SIX2 traded up €3.10 ($3.60) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €103.10 ($119.88). The stock had a trading volume of 59,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12-month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 12-month high of €119.70 ($139.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

