Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.70.

Shares of SLAB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.95. 219,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,405. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,012.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,885 shares in the company, valued at $629,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,663 shares of company stock worth $253,510 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 866.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

