Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 554 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,341.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,254,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $156.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

