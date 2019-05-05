Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $29,356,972.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $998,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,333 shares of company stock worth $38,674,547 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

