Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $207.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.88.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

