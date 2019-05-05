Share Buyback Program Initiated by Pool (POOL) Board of Directors

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

Pool stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Pool has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $186.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $300,903.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,408.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,731 shares of company stock valued at $34,459,654. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

