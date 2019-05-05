SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,824.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 546,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 518,116 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,267.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $164.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

