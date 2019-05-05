SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 420.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,447,000 after purchasing an additional 726,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,014,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,013,329.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $74,415.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $49,578.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,076 shares of company stock worth $30,658,040 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

