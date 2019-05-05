Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

MCRB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 562,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,405. The company has a market cap of $207.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.80. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 301.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24,968.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 818,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 815,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

