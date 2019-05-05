Serco Group (SRP) PT Raised to GBX 129 at Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 129 ($1.69) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised Serco Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

LON SRP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.40 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81).

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £64,500 ($84,280.67).

Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

