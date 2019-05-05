SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.37.
SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile
See Also: Fiduciary
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.