SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.37.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

