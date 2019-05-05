Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of EYES stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,108. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.30. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 508.90% and a negative return on equity of 809.08%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 70.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 385,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158,837 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. It focuses on developing new technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company is developing the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, or forms of cancer and trauma.

