Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $27.82. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 56969 shares.

The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.77%.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scorpio Tankers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,977,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,545,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,682,000 after buying an additional 7,886,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,797,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after buying an additional 7,646,564 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,597,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 3,490,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 11,205,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 2,617,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.15.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

