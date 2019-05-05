Saratoga Investment (SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 33,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,253. The company has a market cap of $193.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

