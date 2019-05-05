SAP (SAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.90.

Shares of SAP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 441,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,943. SAP has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. SAP had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.6961 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,218,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,993 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,648,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 270,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SAP by 394.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SAP by 5,035.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 234,355 shares during the period. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

