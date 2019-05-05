Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 379,497 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Stock

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 379,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,647,016.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,914 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $90,139.34.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 71,389 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $306,972.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,054 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $348,532.20.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 180,217 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $771,328.76.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 242,325 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $1,037,151.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,050,449 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $4,495,921.72.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 559,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,595,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 127,636 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 754,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 132,613 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 981,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

