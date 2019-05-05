Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after purchasing an additional 734,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,521,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,760,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,475,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $402,202.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,149 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

