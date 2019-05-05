Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Upgraded to Buy by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBS. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 309.38 ($4.04).

RBS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 237.70 ($3.11). 13,847,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 297.40 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

