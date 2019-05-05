Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Cameco (CCO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE CCO traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,604. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$12.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$831.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.210000005890603 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

