Royal Bank of Canada Raises Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Price Target to C$48.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.60.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Shares of MIC stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.82. 122,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.18 and a 52 week high of C$46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32. The company had revenue of C$169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.340000345326 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.