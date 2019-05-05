Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $573,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 20.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,930 shares of company stock valued at $23,523,107 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

SBUX opened at $78.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

