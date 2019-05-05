Rogers Sugar (RSI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE RSI traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.92. 489,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.87.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

