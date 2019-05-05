Rogers Communications (RCI) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie downgraded Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.06 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Communications from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 253,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,117,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,882,000 after purchasing an additional 121,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,157,000 after purchasing an additional 803,916 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,257,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,843,000 after purchasing an additional 129,546 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

