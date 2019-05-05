Rikoon Group LLC Has $868,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $111.12 and a twelve month high of $138.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.22 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

