Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,701 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ASGN by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 180,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 34,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ASGN by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

