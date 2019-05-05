Repligen (RGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 470,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,333. Repligen has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $441,099.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,289.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $131,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,437 shares of company stock worth $2,855,032 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

